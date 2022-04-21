Meet the mustang whisperer of Windhorse Ranch

Windhorse is proud to have a colorful variety of America's wild horses in residence. Many mustangs have been gentled and re-homed through the ranch's support.

Windhorse Ranch is home to many horses and their people on their horsemanship journey. Through teaching children and adults alike, the trainers and community of Windhorse learn and share how to feel with their horses and understand horse behavior through communication rather than force.

At a birthday party several decades ago, four-year-old Kathy Sparling got to ride a pony.

“From then on, I wanted a horse. When I was ten, I started babysitting and mowing lawns until I had $600, which was enough to purchase and care for a horse,” she said.

With her father’s guidance, she adopted a two-year-old mustang from the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in Oregon named Tamara.

“I rode her bareback, and, boy, she taught me what it means, and what it takes, to bond with an animal,” she said. “I owned her until I eventually left home.”

As Sparling got older, her love for horses never wavered.

Decades later in her late forties, after a thirty-year career at Pacific Bell, she and her husband, Jim, retired and establish a training and boarding horse ranch in Sebastopol.

She then sought more information on how to care for horses from the National Wild Horse and Burro Center at Palomino Valley in Nevada. The center, the one of the largest in the country, is a program under the of the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Next up: Volunteering to work with mustangs.

“Over a period of time, as a volunteer in the TIP Mustang Halter Project, I learned to be with and actually train and ‘gentle’ wild horses for halters and riding,“ Sparling said.

This was an important step in her journey to start a horse-focused ranch.

"Approved by the BLM, our ranch in Sebastopol became a place where new mustang owners could come to have their horses trained, and be trained themselves in what is called a ‘natural’ method of horsemanship and horse keeping,” she said.

Protecting mustangs on the range

Today, roaming freely across millions of acres of grasslands in ten western states, more than 60,000 mustangs are descendants of horses brought here by the Spanish in the 16th century.

The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971 was amended by Congress and falls under the jurisdiction of the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Agriculture to protect horses from capture, branding, harassment and death. The act states horses and burros are an integral part of the natural system of the public lands.

The policy states, “Congress finds and declares that wild free-roaming horses and burros are living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West; that they contribute to the diversity of life forms within the Nation and enrich the lives of the American people; and that these horses and burros are fast disappearing from the American scene. It is the policy of Congress that wild free-roaming horses and burros shall be protected from capture, branding, harassment, or death; and to accomplish this they are to be considered in the area where presently found, as an integral part of the natural system of the public lands.”

It’s a romantic notion that has resulted in overpopulation, overgrazing and competition for water. As a result, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management gathers the mustangs from their free ranges, and offers them for adoption. The department also offers offers financial incentives to defray initial costs like veterinary care, feed and training in hopes of facilitating more adoptions.

A new home in Sebastopol

Each year, about a half dozen newly adopted mustangs arrive at Windhorse Ranch, where Sparling and other trainers habituate them to other animals and humans.

The Sebasopol-based ranch is home to many horses, not just those who have been adopted by the ranch. They train and teach those in the community to learn, share and understand horse behavior through communication rather than force.

“Instead of in stalls, all of the horses here are in large paddocks and shaded pastures within view of each other, creating a sort of herd and a feeling of relaxed openness,” she said. “Going along with our ‘natural boarding’ approach, all of our horses are shoeless and barefoot styles.”

The ranch also uses a type of electric fencing that creates the illusion of being in a herd for the horses. The horses and burros can always see each other, the visitors and training activities going on.

This helps facilitate a more relaxed atmosphere with less clashes with other herds.

“Right off the range, the mustangs can be a challenge,” Sparling said. “They are very distrustful and street smart, and very physically strong. Gentling them may take a week or a several months, you never know.

The property has a small arena and a grassy playground space for them to leap, gallop, and practice skills on a trotting track. There’s a teeter totter balance, over hillocks and gullies.

According to the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management, many trained mustangs have become champions in dressage, jumping, barrel racing and endurance riding, while burros excel in driving, packing, guarding and as pets. The training at Windhorse Ranch is based primarily on the Parelli natural horsemanship method, which teaches people to form and nurture a mind-body connection with their animal.