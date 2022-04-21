Subscribe

Meet the mustang whisperer of Windhorse Ranch

KAREN MISURACA
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 20, 2022, 8:02PM
Updated 25 minutes ago

At a birthday party several decades ago, four-year-old Kathy Sparling got to ride a pony.

“From then on, I wanted a horse. When I was ten, I started babysitting and mowing lawns until I had $600, which was enough to purchase and care for a horse,” she said.

With her father’s guidance, she adopted a two-year-old mustang from the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in Oregon named Tamara.

“I rode her bareback, and, boy, she taught me what it means, and what it takes, to bond with an animal,” she said. “I owned her until I eventually left home.”

As Sparling got older, her love for horses never wavered.

Decades later in her late forties, after a thirty-year career at Pacific Bell, she and her husband, Jim, retired and establish a training and boarding horse ranch in Sebastopol.

She then sought more information on how to care for horses from the National Wild Horse and Burro Center at Palomino Valley in Nevada. The center, the one of the largest in the country, is a program under the of the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Next up: Volunteering to work with mustangs.

“Over a period of time, as a volunteer in the TIP Mustang Halter Project, I learned to be with and actually train and ‘gentle’ wild horses for halters and riding,“ Sparling said.

This was an important step in her journey to start a horse-focused ranch.

"Approved by the BLM, our ranch in Sebastopol became a place where new mustang owners could come to have their horses trained, and be trained themselves in what is called a ‘natural’ method of horsemanship and horse keeping,” she said.

Protecting mustangs on the range

Today, roaming freely across millions of acres of grasslands in ten western states, more than 60,000 mustangs are descendants of horses brought here by the Spanish in the 16th century.

The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971 was amended by Congress and falls under the jurisdiction of the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Agriculture to protect horses from capture, branding, harassment and death. The act states horses and burros are an integral part of the natural system of the public lands.

The policy states, “Congress finds and declares that wild free-roaming horses and burros are living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West; that they contribute to the diversity of life forms within the Nation and enrich the lives of the American people; and that these horses and burros are fast disappearing from the American scene. It is the policy of Congress that wild free-roaming horses and burros shall be protected from capture, branding, harassment, or death; and to accomplish this they are to be considered in the area where presently found, as an integral part of the natural system of the public lands.”

It’s a romantic notion that has resulted in overpopulation, overgrazing and competition for water. As a result, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management gathers the mustangs from their free ranges, and offers them for adoption. The department also offers offers financial incentives to defray initial costs like veterinary care, feed and training in hopes of facilitating more adoptions.

A new home in Sebastopol

Each year, about a half dozen newly adopted mustangs arrive at Windhorse Ranch, where Sparling and other trainers habituate them to other animals and humans.

The Sebasopol-based ranch is home to many horses, not just those who have been adopted by the ranch. They train and teach those in the community to learn, share and understand horse behavior through communication rather than force.

“Instead of in stalls, all of the horses here are in large paddocks and shaded pastures within view of each other, creating a sort of herd and a feeling of relaxed openness,” she said. “Going along with our ‘natural boarding’ approach, all of our horses are shoeless and barefoot styles.”

The ranch also uses a type of electric fencing that creates the illusion of being in a herd for the horses. The horses and burros can always see each other, the visitors and training activities going on.

This helps facilitate a more relaxed atmosphere with less clashes with other herds.

“Right off the range, the mustangs can be a challenge,” Sparling said. “They are very distrustful and street smart, and very physically strong. Gentling them may take a week or a several months, you never know.

The property has a small arena and a grassy playground space for them to leap, gallop, and practice skills on a trotting track. There’s a teeter totter balance, over hillocks and gullies.

According to the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management, many trained mustangs have become champions in dressage, jumping, barrel racing and endurance riding, while burros excel in driving, packing, guarding and as pets. The training at Windhorse Ranch is based primarily on the Parelli natural horsemanship method, which teaches people to form and nurture a mind-body connection with their animal.

Calm horse, calm rider

“I’ve seen mustangs captured, warehoused, separated from their herd family, and traumatized, just as people sometimes are,” she said. “Our unique natural training and humane boarding set-up results in calm and content horses, and owners.”

Adopted by Sparling in 2007, one of the most beloved mustangs on the ranch is, Esperanza. She is a Kiger mustang, from a rare and unique breed of horse found in only two locations in Oregon. They are famous for their pale, pearly coats and striking, black or red manes, tails and legs.

Esperanza came as a flighty two-year-old filly and grew to be a lesson and therapy. Among other appearances, she has been a demonstration horse for the Equine Hanna Somatic courses led by Eleanor Criswell, who is renowned for developing Equine Hanna Somatics, a Novato-based company that teaches horses, riders and handlers how to relieve animals suffering muscular disorders and other trauma.

“Eleanor and other trainers have worked with many human, equine and canine beings associated with our ranch,” Sparling said. “Especially during COVID-19, and when we sheltered horses from other ranches during the fires, the fact that our owners had learned to bond with and establish trust with their animals made all the difference. At a stressful time, the ranch was a sanctuary for both the animals and their people.”

Francine Victoria, owner of a palomino mustang mare that lives at Windhorse would often visit from Santa Rosa.

“I come over here nearly every morning from Santa Rosa, even when it’s still dark, so I can be with my horse and then get to work afterwards,” she said. “In high school, I learned about mustangs and that stayed back of mind for the rest of my life. Although I learned to ride, took care of neighbors’ horses, and hung out with horses at Chanselor Ranch on the coast, I never imagined that one day I would have my own horse, let alone a mustang.”

Victoria is a phlebotomist at a blood donation center in Santa Rosa. In 2008, one of her workmates there alerted her to a U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management adoption event at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. There she took one look at a tall, golden, two-year-old palomino mare, and fell in love. After a sleepless night, she went back the second day of the sale, the horse was still there, and she adopted it, naming her Sansu (Susan).

After that adoption, Victoria went to Windhorse Ranch for help with domesticating Sansu. She moved the blonde beauty there, and met Kathy Sparling.

“Watching Kathy and learning to gentle Sansu basically saved my life,” she said. ”I’d been through a lot of grief, from my mom passing away to my divorce, and now I live alone. As Sansu gentled, so did I. It was the perfect therapy for both of us.”

The mission of Windhorse Ranch doesn’t stop at Sansu or Esperanza. Love between horse and owner, as well as healing hearts continues to be a main goal for the farm and Sparling.

