Meet the winners of the Sonoma County Youth Service Awards 2023

These stellar Sonoma County high school students give us reasons to be hopeful and optimistic about the future.|
CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 18, 2023, 7:52PM
Twelve high school seniors from high schools across Sonoma County were honored Tuesday for their leadership and civic contributions in the 34th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards.

The event, sponsored by The Press Democrat, recognizes students who go beyond the volunteer commitments sometimes required of high school seniors to create, organize, run and inspire programs that support a community good.

Projects and programs created by this year’s winners include food drives for hungry families, racial awareness and equity clubs and promoting cultural heritage through music.

Agriculture: Alonso Vera Vera, Analy High School

Agriculture: Alonso Vera Vera, Analy High School. (Erik Castro)
Alfonso Vera Vera dedicates to seeking change and having an impact on his community and school. He volunteers for the Camp Meeker Fire Department and took on forest management and firewood sales duties for an older brother's company, Vera Property Maintenance.

After high school, he plans to continue firefighter training, and hopes one day to work as a safety infrastructure technician with PG&E.

Arts and Music: Alberto Garcia, Roseland University Prep

Alberto Garcia, Roseland University (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
Alberto Garcia’s passion for music began as a guitarist in church choirs. Those kills and a desire to connect to other youth in the community then led to a successful run of teaching guitar through the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin.

With these lessons, Garcia provides other young people musical skills, as well as ability to express themselves and connect to their cultural roots through the arts.

Athletics/Fitness: Melanie Maldonado Plascencia, Rancho Cotate High School

Melanie Maldonado Plascencia, Rancho Cotate High School (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
Melanie Maldonado Plascencia has contributed over 500 hours to young athletes in her community. Going into her freshman year, Maldonado Plascencia became a coach for the Rohnert Park Warriors, a nonprofit youth football and cheer organization where she had previously been an athlete for eight years.

Last season, the cheer team became the first team in Sonoma County to take on the biggest recreational cheerleading competition in the nation, the Quest Recreational Championship, held at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Civic Stewardship: Alice Pham, Roseland Collegiate Prep

Alice Pham, Roseland Collegiate Prep (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
Alice Pham’s commitment to community service began in the 9th grade when she planned and hosted a canned food drive to support food-insecure families during the wintertime.

From there, she was soon working on projects that included creating an Asian Awareness Club at school, and volunteering time with with nonprofit efforts, ranging from coastal cleanups to assembling homeless care packages.

Community Care: Jorge Jonathan Montejo Martinez, Roseland University Prep

Jorge Jonathan Montejo Martinez, Roseland University Prep (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
Jorge Jonathan Montejo Martinez has worked to help others from a young age and says he wants to leave a generational legacy of social and environmental justice in the community.

Whether its volunteering with the Mexican Council to assist Spanish-speaking residents in receiving aid, or organizing culturally diverse events at school, Montejo Martinez wants to improve the community while inspiring others to do the same.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Adanna Okiwelu, Analy High School

Adanna Okiwelu, Analy High School (Erik Castro/ for The Press Democrat)
Adanna Okiwelu’s dedication to inclusion and equity has taken on many facets in the last few years. From helping create a Black Lives Matter mural in Sebastopol, to participating in the Safe Schools Ambassadors program and the Gender and Sexuality Alliance at Analy, Okiwelu has brought awareness and support for fellow students of all backgrounds.

Okiwelu hopes to lay the foundation for present and future students to get involved in their communities, speak up about injustice, and feel safe, welcome and appreciated.

Education/Tutoring: Jaret Bosarge, St. Vincent de Paul High School

Jaret Bosarge, St. Vincent de Paul High School (Erik Castro/ for The Press Democrat)
Jaret Bosarge says serving others is paramount in his life. Having accumulated over 750 hours of service, he has helped classrooms and students at almost every grade level in the Liberty, Old Adobe, Petaluma, and Waugh School Districts. These hours were spent creating art projects, coaching other students in sports and advocating for local youth.

After high school, Bosarge plans to attend United States Military Academy at West Point and dedicate his career to serving the nation.

Health and Wellness: Fiona Taganashi, Analy High School

Fiona Taganashi, Analy High School (Erik Castro/ for The Press Democrat)
After a car crash seriously injured Fiona Taganashi’s parents, Taganashi saw how locals rallied to support the family and was inspired to embark on a lifetime of caring for the community.

Recently, Taganashi has worked in the garden at Ceres Community Project, learning about the sustainable ways of growing food, and also volunteered at the West County Teen Clinic. Taganashi wants to spread health education and products related to harm reduction, reproductive health, and mental health support.

Journalism/Media: Teagan Hill, Analy High School

Teagan Hill, Analy High School (Erik Castro/ for The Press Democrat)
Teagan Hill’s involvement with campus and community journalism taught her that access to information is a very influential thing.

As a president of the Analy (West County) Journalism Club and an organizer behind the protest to return the former West County High School’s name to Analy High, Hill championed work to create a reliable source of information via the student newspaper plus social media outreach, and helped foster a culture of student activism.

Latinx Services: Citlaly Dominguez, Roseland University Prep

Citlaly Dominguez, Roseland University Prep (Erik Castro/ for The Press Democrat)
In addition to forming a social justice club at her school, Citlaly Dominguez has volunteered with Corazon Healdsburg to help families receive the basic necessities they were missing. She’s also volunteered with the Sonoma County Medical Association, helping people create their COVID-19 vaccination accounts and assisting in filling out vaccination cards.

Through guidance, knowledge, and research, Dominguez is encouraging others to speak up for what they believe is right and and act for the change they want to see made in the world.

Social Services: Hannah Berkheimer, Analy High School

Hannah Berkheimer, Analy High School. (Erik Castro/ for The Press Democrat)
Work in social services has long interested Hannah Berkheimer. Her work experiences include volunteering in the Ceres Community Project’s garden, spreading anti-racism messages and art through Analy High’s activism club and lobbying the school board and administrators to put free menstrual products in all the bathrooms to comply with state law.

With a focus on making sure each student feels safe, welcome, and comfortable on campus, Berkheimer is dedicated to helping those in need and hopes to work in environmental and social justice fields in the future.

STEM/Environmental Science: Rachel Cohen, Analy High School

Rachel Cohen, Analy High School. (Erik Castro/ for The Press Democrat)
Rachel Cohen early interest in land stewardship drove her to pursue a career as an environmental engineer. From there, she came to understand engineering as an academic discipline and real-life tool that connects science to people.

A former youth steward with LandPaths, the Santa Rosa nonprofit, Cohen is now a local leader of the Sunrise Movement, a national, youth-led campaign advocating for progressive climate action. Cohen aspires to fight against the systemic patterns that have historically removed youth, LatinX, Indigenous, Black and queer voices from the climate movement.

