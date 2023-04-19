Twelve high school seniors from high schools across Sonoma County were honored Tuesday for their leadership and civic contributions in the 34th annual Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards.

The event, sponsored by The Press Democrat, recognizes students who go beyond the volunteer commitments sometimes required of high school seniors to create, organize, run and inspire programs that support a community good.

Projects and programs created by this year’s winners include food drives for hungry families, racial awareness and equity clubs and promoting cultural heritage through music.

Agriculture: Alonso Vera Vera, Analy High School

Agriculture: Alonso Vera Vera, Analy High School. (Erik Castro)

Alfonso Vera Vera dedicates to seeking change and having an impact on his community and school. He volunteers for the Camp Meeker Fire Department and took on forest management and firewood sales duties for an older brother's company, Vera Property Maintenance.

After high school, he plans to continue firefighter training, and hopes one day to work as a safety infrastructure technician with PG&E.

Arts and Music: Alberto Garcia, Roseland University Prep

Alberto Garcia, Roseland University (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Alberto Garcia’s passion for music began as a guitarist in church choirs. Those kills and a desire to connect to other youth in the community then led to a successful run of teaching guitar through the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin.

With these lessons, Garcia provides other young people musical skills, as well as ability to express themselves and connect to their cultural roots through the arts.

Athletics/Fitness: Melanie Maldonado Plascencia, Rancho Cotate High School

Melanie Maldonado Plascencia, Rancho Cotate High School (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Melanie Maldonado Plascencia has contributed over 500 hours to young athletes in her community. Going into her freshman year, Maldonado Plascencia became a coach for the Rohnert Park Warriors, a nonprofit youth football and cheer organization where she had previously been an athlete for eight years.

Last season, the cheer team became the first team in Sonoma County to take on the biggest recreational cheerleading competition in the nation, the Quest Recreational Championship, held at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Civic Stewardship: Alice Pham, Roseland Collegiate Prep

Alice Pham, Roseland Collegiate Prep (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Alice Pham’s commitment to community service began in the 9th grade when she planned and hosted a canned food drive to support food-insecure families during the wintertime.

From there, she was soon working on projects that included creating an Asian Awareness Club at school, and volunteering time with with nonprofit efforts, ranging from coastal cleanups to assembling homeless care packages.

Community Care: Jorge Jonathan Montejo Martinez, Roseland University Prep

Jorge Jonathan Montejo Martinez, Roseland University Prep (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Jorge Jonathan Montejo Martinez has worked to help others from a young age and says he wants to leave a generational legacy of social and environmental justice in the community.

Whether its volunteering with the Mexican Council to assist Spanish-speaking residents in receiving aid, or organizing culturally diverse events at school, Montejo Martinez wants to improve the community while inspiring others to do the same.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Adanna Okiwelu, Analy High School

Adanna Okiwelu, Analy High School (Erik Castro/ for The Press Democrat)

Adanna Okiwelu’s dedication to inclusion and equity has taken on many facets in the last few years. From helping create a Black Lives Matter mural in Sebastopol, to participating in the Safe Schools Ambassadors program and the Gender and Sexuality Alliance at Analy, Okiwelu has brought awareness and support for fellow students of all backgrounds.

Okiwelu hopes to lay the foundation for present and future students to get involved in their communities, speak up about injustice, and feel safe, welcome and appreciated.

Education/Tutoring: Jaret Bosarge, St. Vincent de Paul High School

Jaret Bosarge, St. Vincent de Paul High School (Erik Castro/ for The Press Democrat)

Jaret Bosarge says serving others is paramount in his life. Having accumulated over 750 hours of service, he has helped classrooms and students at almost every grade level in the Liberty, Old Adobe, Petaluma, and Waugh School Districts. These hours were spent creating art projects, coaching other students in sports and advocating for local youth.