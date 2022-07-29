Mega Million Jackpot over $1 billion as people scramble to “lucky” shops in Sonoma County

At the Super Latino Market on Sebastopol Road, co-owner Gilbert Campos’s eyes widened at the chance to talk about the time a regular won $5 million from a scratcher ticket bought at his shop in December 2019.

In the last week, lottery sales have tripled at his store, Campos said Thursday.

For the first time in three years, the Mega Millions Lottery jackpot has surpassed $1 billion, and the lottery fever is real as players look to win big at Sonoma County’s “luckiest” stores.

“Lots of people (who) heard about that ($5 million) ticket think it’s a lucky store,” he said. Even the winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, still comes back every once in a while to buy scratchers. Campos himself bought a Mega Million ticket for Friday night’s drawing.

With the economy the way that it is, he said he’s not surprised people have been buying tickets like crazy. And the jackpot, now $1.1 billion, makes it the second largest jackpot in history of the game.

“I don’t care if it’s not me, but I hope it’s someone from the area,” he said.

The scramble to buy a winning ticket is playing out across the country. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday.

That’s a lot of competition, but it doesn’t faze 48-year-old Marco Gutierrez of Windsor.

With a bag of limes in one hand and a container of queso fresco in the other, Gutierrez bought a handful of $2 tickets Thursday afternoon at the Super Latino Market, hoping to score big so he can help out his friends and family in Mexico City.

He said it’s well known in Roseland that someone bought a $5 million winning ticket at the Super Latino Market on Christmas Eve in 2019.

Asked what the first thing he would do if he won the jackpot, Gutierrez replied “¡Gracias a Dios!” (“Thank the Lord!”)

Store co-owner Raquel Campos said if she won the jackpot, the first thing she would do is donate and create a foundation to help those in need, giving back to the Latino community.

She’s in the minority.

A 2018 GOBankingRates survey found that only 7% of Americans would donate their winnings first.

More than one third of the respondents said the first thing they would do is pay off their debt, while the next popular answer was to share the money with family and friends.

Across town at Sam’s Market on Aero Drive, owner Tanveer Sadiq, said lottery ticket sales have also tripled this week at his shop. His shop too is a “lucky” store, having sold a $5 million ticket in 2020.

“See look at these winning tickets, I don’t even have enough room anymore,” Sadiq said, pointing to the store’s door where winning scratchers are taped up for proud display.

Early in the mornings, landscapers and field workers regularly come in to buy scratchers and lottery tickets, Sadiq said, hoping the luck will rub off on them and they can add their names to the list of winners.

“I don’t play ― it’s useless,” Sadiq said. He only sells them because a large part of the proceeds go toward schools, he said.

According to the California State Lottery, 95 cents of every dollar spent on lottery games goes back to the community through contributions to public schools and colleges, prizes and compensation that retailers receive when they sell a winning ticket.

More than $1.8 billion went to public schools in fiscal year 2020-21, making up about 1% of the state’s annual budget for public schools, according to their website. Sonoma County schools received $6.3 million last year and more than $462 million from 1985 to now.

And while the chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million — you are 300 times more likely to get struck by lightning and 33 times more likely to get struck by lightning twice — some are willing to pay the $2 to play, cross their fingers and pray for a miracle.

“Maybe I’m crazy, but it’s a lot of money,” said Gutierrez.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.