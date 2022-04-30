Megadrought threatens California power blackouts this summer

The historic drought choking off rivers and reservoirs from the Rocky Mountains to the California coast is threatening to strain power grids this summer, raising the specter of blackouts and forcing the region to rely on more fossil fuels.

Many reservoirs that should be brimming with spring snowmelt show bathtub rings of dry dirt instead, including the largest one in the U.S., Lake Mead, which fell this week to a record low. Hydropower dams feeding off those reservoirs won't be able to pump out as much electricity as they should, if they keep operating at all. After the drought last summer shut down the hydro dam at Lake Oroville, California's second-largest reservoir, for five months, officials warn that's no longer a distant possibility.

"We never thought it would be realized in our lifetime," Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week during a trip to the dam, meant to remind Californians about the dangers of the drought. "It happened. And the prospects that it will happen again are very real, particularly because we had the driest January, the driest February, and driest March in California history."

One of California's key water districts declared an emergency this week, limiting outdoor water usage for about six million people. The state had to resort to rolling blackouts during an extreme heat wave in 2020, and eastern Washington did the same in 2021. California had recently closed several old natural gas power plants as it shifts to solar and wind power. Low hydropower was one of the reasons the state suffered from a shortage of power during the heat wave's hot nights.

"Under worse circumstances, we could see the need for rolling brownouts and blackouts in Southern California." Gary Cunningham

Drought and subsequent power blackouts are but one example of how extreme weather conditions are straining cities and infrastructure built for a different, more stable climate. Last year, the U.S. endured 20 weather events that caused at least $1 billion in damage apiece, including the February deep freeze in Texas that killed more than 200 people. In all, extreme weather cost the country about $148 billion in 2021, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. In the 2010s, the average was $89 billion per year.

Less hydropower means the region's fossil fuel power plants will burn more natural gas and coal to pick up the slack. That's a problem for states trying to cut their greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. And even the increased reliance on fossil fuels has its limits. States across the West have all grown dependent on importing power from each other during times of high demand. When a strong heat wave strikes multiple states at once - blanketing, say, the coast and the southwest - supplies grow tight, and the possibility of blackouts rises.

"We're in a difficult situation,'' said Michael Wara, director of the Climate and Energy Policy Program at Stanford University. "If there's not a lot of hydro to go around, and if we have regions having a heat wave together, things get trickier."

The Pacific Northwest coast - from Portland, Oregon up to Seattle - has received roughly average amounts of rain and snow for the current water year, which began in October, according to the National Weather Service. But from Eastern Oregon south to the Mexico border and extending across the Southwest, the La Nina weather phenomenon brought another drier-than-average winter, and drought grips nearly the entire region. April snows in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains helped some of the state's reservoirs reach average for this time of the year, while others are far below normal.

The problem is particularly dire on the Colorado River, one of the region's most important sources of water and energy. Lake Powell, the river reservoir which feeds the Glen Canyon hydropower dam, stands at 37% of normal capacity for this time of year. Officials from the federal government and seven states agreed to orchestrate flows into and out of the lake to ensure the dam's generators keep running. As a result, less water will run downstream to Lake Mead, which feeds the Hoover Dam. That will cut the amount of drinking water available to residents of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

"Those two resources in particular are being threatened by the possibility of having to shut down," said Branden Sudduth with the Western Electricity Coordinating Council, which helps oversee power grids across the region. His organization sees a "slight possibility" that the Glen Canyon Dam could shut as early as this summer or fall. If it does and a prolonged heat wave hits, blackouts could result, he said.