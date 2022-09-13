Sonoma County sheriff oversight panel pushes for state probe into fatal shooting

Members of a citizens panel that advises Sonoma County’s law enforcement oversight office are calling on state prosecutors to investigate a July incident in which a sheriff’s deputy responding to an attempted break-in near Healdsburg fatally shot a suspect.

In a unanimous vote Monday, members of the Community Advisory Council, which is part of the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, agreed to send a letter to the state Attorney General’s Office requesting the probe.

David Pelaez-Chavez was shot three times by Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Dietrick, who, along with Deputy Anthony Powers, had chased him for 45 minutes over rugged terrain. The 36-year-old Lake County resident, who was barefoot, had fled into the woods after trying to break into a home and stealing two vehicles in Knights Valley.

Peleaz-Chavez was holding a hammer and a garden tiller when the deputies caught up to him and he appeared to be hunched over when Dietrick shot him.

“We need to be reassuring our public an independent and unbiased investigation is going to be done,” Committee member Nancy Pemberton said.

Santa Rosa Police are conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting, but advisory council members said it would be more appropriate for an independent agency to take over.

Under state law that went into effect last year, the attorney general and the California Department of Justice are required to investigate deadly force by law enforcement officers against unarmed civilians.

In mid-August, the Attorney General’s office told The Press Democrat it would not investigate the shooting but did not respond to requests to clarify if that decision was based on reviews of body camera footage from law enforcement.

Last week, an office spokesperson confirmed the footage was reviewed after the Sheriff’s Office released it to the public, but not before the office had made its initial determination not to investigate. The Sheriff’s Office released an 11½-minute video of select clips from the body camera footage Aug. 14. It made more than five hours of raw body camera footage public Sept. 1.

Advisory council member Nathan Solomon said the decision to push for a state investigation echoes the community desire to demand an independent review of the case.

Seven community members spoke in support of the letter during Monday’s meeting.

“The more community pressure is put on and the more we try, the better it is,” said one attendee, Josette Brose-Eichar.

