Memorial date set for Sonoma County land-use attorney Steve Butler

A celebration of the life of widely respected Sonoma County land-use attorney Steve Butler is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Wild Oak Saddle Club.

Butler shone both as a member of the Sonoma County Counsel’s staff specializing in zoning and development, and subsequently as an attorney and then partner at the Santa Rosa law firm of Clement, Fitzpatrick & Kenworthy.

Butler died Jan. 26 at the age of 70.

The Wild Oak Saddle Club is located at 550 White Oak Dr. in Santa Rosa.