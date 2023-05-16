Memorial scholarship fund established in honor of former SRJC music director

John Dan Goulart was the jazz and concert band director at Santa Rosa Junior College from 1973-2001. The Dan Goulart Memorial Music Scholarship has been established in his name with the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation, wherein the money donated goes to supporting the next generation of students at the school majoring in music.

John Dan Goulart, who helped establish and teach music at Santa Rosa Junior College for 28 years before retiring in 2001, died in Kona, Hawaii on March 1. He was 81.

A memorial service was held Saturday at Fairview Valley of the Moon in Oakmont.

“I think Dan brought a lot of people into music,” said Bennett Friedman, director of jazz studies at SRJC and a close friend to Goulart for nearly 50 years.

A native of Oakland, Goulart – who went by Dan – was raised in Lake County and graduated from Lower Lake High School in 1959. He went on to study at Santa Rosa Junior College then headed to California State University, Chico, where he received his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in music. He graduated with his master’s in 1965.

Before heading back to Sonoma County, Goulart taught music at Central Valley High School in Redding and Granada High School in Livermore before signing on to become the jazz and concert band director at SRJC. He would teach there from 1973-2001.

In the Sept. 20, 1973 issue of the junior college’s student-run newspaper, the Oak Leaf, students and faculty within the music and fine art departments spoke about Goulart’s extensive talents and general enthusiasm for music.

“Music should be fun,” Goulart said to the paper. “We want to put on a lot of programs and concerts, and generally get a lot of things going.”

Friedman was recruited and hired by Goulart in 1977 to help supplement the jazz program.

“It sort of was a golden age, coming out of the 1960s, the explosion of rock music consequently got a ton of kids in the schools interested in music, which fed our groups here,” Friedman said. “Dan sort of took off from that point and extended it.”

Friedman also understood the unique qualities that Goulart brought to the classroom and to the stage, both of which made him a special talent and educator.

“I think he introduced a lot of the county to jazz music,” Friedman said. “He brought music out of people who never thought of doing it. There could be a kid walking by going to baseball practice and Dan would strike up a conversation, find out that the kid played trombone in middle school or something, and Dan would get him into the band.”

Throughout his time at the junior college, Goulart managed to institute a thorough jazz program and brought in internationally-known and world-class guest artists to help teach in the classroom and perform on the stage. There was rarely an empty seat during his concerts at the school’s Burbank Auditorium, Friedman recalled.

Since retiring in 2001, Goulart would often spend the first couple of months of the year in Hawaii with his wife, Diane. Though he spent a lot of time on the golf course in his later years, Goulart was never far from his instruments and continued to practice.

“He found a teacher (in Hawaii) that he studied with,” Friedman said. “He found an old friend of mine, a retired symphony player here from the L.A. Philharmonic that lives in Marin, and was studying with him sometimes. He kept playing at Sonoma State. He took some classes with me, like jazz improvisation ... he kept it up.”

Goulart is survived by his wife and their three children, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.