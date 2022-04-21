Memorial service set for Kevin Burke, retired Healdsburg police chief

Community members are invited to a memorial service for Kevin Burke, the retired Healdsburg police chief who died this month, city officials said.

“Please join retired Chief Burke's family, friends, and Healdsburg Police Department staff in honoring and celebrating his life and his many contributions to the community,” police officials said in a social media post announcing the service.

A funeral mass is set for 11 a.m. on May 6 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 208 Matheson Street, Healdsburg.

A celebration of life begins at noon that day at Healdsburg’s Plaza Park.

A public viewing is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. on May 4 at St. John’s.

Burke, 55, was Healdsburg’s police chief from 2011 until his retirement in 2021. Previously, he was chief of police in Lakeport, Lake County.

Police found Burke dead in his Healdsburg home April 5 after a friend reported he could not get a hold of him, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesman for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The death was an apparent suicide, Valencia said.

It came less than a month after Burke dropped out of the race for Sonoma County sheriff because of unspecified health reasons.

Ballots for the June 7 election will still list Burke’s name due to candidate filing and approval deadlines mandated by state law, county officials have said.

