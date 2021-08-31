Memorial service set for Montgomery High track coach Bryan Bradley

A memorial service is scheduled this weekend for Bryan Bradley, the longtime track and cross-country coach at Santa Rosa’s Montgomery High School who died last week.

The service, hosted by Bradley’s family, is set for 1:45 p.m. on Saturday at the school track, 1250 Hahman Drive, Santa Rosa., according to an event page on Facebook.

Attendees are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Wearing Montgomery High School gear is also encouraged.

Bradley, 43, died Aug. 25 while running a workout with the school’s cross-country team at Trione-Annadel State Park east of Santa Rosa.

For unknown reasons, he collapsed near the convergence of Spring Creek and Canyon trails. Efforts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful and Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley graduated in 1996 from Montgomery High School, where he played basketball and was on the track and cross-country teams. His name still appears on the school’s track and field record board for the long jump.

Bradley coached at Montgomery High School for 15 years.

