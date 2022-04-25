Memorial set for Jeff Markham, retired Lake County sheriff’s chief deputy

A procession and memorial service are scheduled this weekend in Lakeport for Jeff Markham, a retired chief deputy for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office who died last month at age 77.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sheriff’s Office staff will escort Markham’s family to the Lake County Fairgrounds, where the memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m., according to an announcement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Attendees will be seated in the race track grandstands at the fairgrounds, 401 Martin Street, Lakeport, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Markham died March 18. He retired from his 36-year career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2005, according to the announcement.

Markham grew up in San Carlos and Redwood City and had moved shortly before he died to Creswell, Oregon, with his wife Jeannie, according to an obituary published by Lake County News.

