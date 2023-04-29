Memorial set for late attorney, Sonoma County civic leader Mike Senneff

A celebration of the life of Mike Senneff, the prominent Sonoma County attorney and community leader who died in February at the age of 81, is set for May 25.

Senneff was widely regarded as the region’s foremost civil trial lawyer. He operated a law firm in Santa Rosa for more than 40 years.

Senneff’s far-reaching public service included decades of work on the board of the Sonoma County Family YMCA, and on the Santa Rosa Charter Review Committee.

His wife, Margaret Senneff, asks that people interested in attending the May 25 celebration of his life contact her at margaretpsenneff@gmail.com for details.