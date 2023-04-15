Men and inmate use drones to deliver drugs in California prisons, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors have charged four men including one inmate with using drones to deliver drugs to several California prisons, according to a news release on Thursday.

An inmate at Salinas Valley Prison, Michael Ray Acosta, 48, and three others — Jose Enrique Oropeza, 34, of Colton, and two 34-year-old Sacramento men Rosendo Rene Ramirez and David Ramirez Jr. — were named in the indictment.

The slew of charges include the intent to distribute marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine into prisons as well as for illegally flying the drones, the U.S. Department of Justice said in the release.

The court case was based in Fresno.

Investigators allege Acosta used a contraband cellphone to arrange the deliveries into prisons by the other three men, who delivered the drugs, cellphones and butane oil, which was distributed throughout the prisons between New Year’s Day 2021 and Dec. 10 of that year.

The men made the deliveries under the cover of darkness from fields outside of Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran; Salinas Valley State Prison; High Desert State Prison; Pleasant Valley State Prison; California State Prison, Sacramento; and California State Prison, Corcoran, prosecutors said.

The defendants face from 10 to 40 years in prison if convicted, and could see fines from $250,000 to $10 million, according to the news release.