Mendocino cabin is the most 'hospitable' Airbnb listing in California

The owners of a quaint wooded studio with a toasty fireplace deep in the Mendocino redwoods have been anointed the best Airbnb hosts in California.

The vacation rental company announced the most welcoming hosts in each state this week, and Glenn and Suzanne's (last names weren't shared) romantic getaway topped the list, boasting 100% five-star reviews every year since 2012.

The secluded spot offers "star gazing and daytime relaxation on a cedar deck in front with two teak steamer chairs" and "forest bathing on our redwood trail," which presumably translates as a walk in the woods. The blurb also says that the "peaceful zen and clean space environment is curated for our guests and our family including a 'shoe free zone' on the wood studio floors."

In describing the secret to their success, Suzanne says she irons all of the sheets in their studio with a rotary iron from Europe. "It is very time and labor intensive, but it's one of those things that I feel is very important," she said. "Our guests deserve the very best."

Elsewhere, a private riverfront cabin owned by Dean Martin's granddaughter topped the Utah list. It's believed the log cabin near Park City was one of the last places the legendary singer visited later in life.

Not all Airbnb listings can boast such hospitality though, and recent horror stories shared by guests that have made headlines include a Toronto woman's discovery that she was sharing an apartment with a heavy-drinking, phlegm-spitting roommate and a guest's grisly discovery of "dark, thick curly hairs" all over the floor in an Austin rental.

Find the full list of most hospitable hosts across America here.