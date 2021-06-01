Mendocino cafe owner says he'll add an extra $5 fee for mask-wearing patrons

Customers at one Mendocino cafe were taken aback last week after they got a glimpse of the new store policy that greeted them at the door.

"$5 FEE ADDED TO ORDERS PLACED WHILE WEARING A FACE MASK," read the poster on the glass window at Fiddleheads Cafe in Mendocino. A second sign with the same memo was located by the register.

Just below the large print were two additional notes on the poster that warned guests if they were "caught bragging" about their vaccines "an additional $5 fee" would be added to their bill. The sign claims the fees will be donated to local charities assisting domestic abuse victims. (Previously, Fiddlehead's Cafe had a second sign on its storefront that's circulated on social media and read "Get your free COVID-19 vaccine card here!" The sign has since been removed.)

Owner Chris Castleman, who isn't new to sharing his political views, says that some customers have paid the $5 fee, while others have been outraged. Castleman blamed this outrage not on his mask fee but on the charitable component.

"I've been told this whole time that wearing a mask is a small price to pay," Castleman said. "Some people get shocked by the sign but to see them turn around and get disgusted ... when they're asked to pay $5 [for charity], it's not in their wheelhouse. It's not something they're choosing to do."

As of Thursday afternoon, Fiddlehead Cafe's business page has temporarily been disabled on Yelp to prevent reviews from being made following the signs placed on Monday. But it hasn't prevented neighboring restaurant Mendocino Cafe from receiving unwanted attention, according to business owner Meredith Smith.

"What's happening is that we're on the same corner," Smith explained. "I get a lot of feedback directed at him. They think I'm him, we're across the street from one another."

Smith, who says Mendocino Cafe enforces mask use indoors, said she spoke with Castleman in April. That was when he announced that customers who tossed their masks in the trash would receive 50% off their order. She says the conversation didn't really go anywhere and that she hasn't tried to engage with him since.

When asked if he believed it to be fair to charge customers the superfluous fee, Castleman maintained his position. He added that he plans to keep the signs up for at least a couple of months as he doesn't think Mendocino County will rescind its mask mandate anytime soon, despite Governor Gavin Newsom's reopening plan for June 15.

Mendocino County is currently in the yellow tier of California's color-coded system of reopening. As of May 27, more than 81,600 vaccine doses have been administered to Mendocino County residents, according to California All.