A campground in Mendocino County is one of the best places to go camping in the United States, according to Yelp.

Mendocino Grove near the town of Mendocino came in at No. 6 on the review website’s list of “Top places to camp in the US & Canada.“

The ranking, which was published on March 27, included 20 spots and was based on Yelp ratings and number of reviews.

Mendocino Grove is a 37-acre property overlooking the Pacific Ocean on Highway 1 near the town of Mendocino.

The campsite offers a upscale “glamping” experience. Visitors stay in safari-style tents which include beds with down comforters, Wi-Fi, fire pits and private porches, according to the Mendocino Grove website.

Positive Yelp reviews commonly referenced the staff, amenities and proximity to activities and businesses.

“Can't beat this glamping experience! The grounds are beautiful with tall trees, ocean views and all the amenities you need to enjoy your trip. Tons of local restaurants, shops, hiking trails and other activities to keep you and the family busy while visiting the North coast,” Yelp user Teresa T. said in a review.

The campground has 170 Yelp reviews and is rated a perfect five stars.

Two other California campgrounds were listed, including McArthur Burney Falls State Park in Burney at No. 7 and Skypark Camp and RV Resort in Skyforest at No. 9.

Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming was ranked the best campsite in the nation, followed by Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada and Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

Yelp also listed the 10 best places to camp in Canada, which was led by Stawamus Chief Provincial Park in British Columbia.

To see the full list, go to bit.ly/3ZSkpJp.