Mendocino County Assessor-Clerk Recorder’s offices closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Beginning Monday morning, the Mendocino County Assessor-Clerk Recorder’s offices will be closed due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

A small number of elections staff will remain in the office to finish the extended candidate filing deadline, which is Wednesday, and prepare the ballot and sample ballots for production and mailing, the county said in an email announcement Sunday night.

The offices are anticipated to reopen later this month, but no estimated date was released.

Staff members will contact people who have made appointments to reschedule their appointments.

The Assessor-Clerk-Recorder’s website will have continuing updates: www.mendocinocounty.org/government/assessor-county-clerk-recorder-elections.

For more information: leave a message at (707) 234-6804 or email acr@mendocinocounty.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.