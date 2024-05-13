Deputies with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman suspected of attempted murder and robbery early Saturday in connection with a reported break-in in Leggett the prior night.

Amanda Dee Chapman, 42, of Ukiah, and Gregory Mark Cox, 59, of Vallejo were booked into the Mendocino County Jail on various charges after a short vehicle pursuit and foot chase in the area of Willits.

The pair are believed to be connected to an incident that occurred late Friday in Leggett, about 45 miles north of Willits, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday.

Deputies responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his hand around 10 p.m. Friday in the 51400 block of North Highway 101.

Deputies learned the victim and his girlfriend came home to find Chapman and Cox, who investigators believe went to the home with the intent to steal from the residents.

An argument ensued and Chapman pulled a gun on the victim, authorities said.

The two then wrestled for the gun and it went off, the bullet hit the victim in the hand, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was able to take the gun away from Chapman, who then fled with Cox, officials added.

The victim and his girlfriend reportedly barricaded themselves indoors unsure if the pair remained on the property and called for help.

The couple told investigators they saw a dark-colored pickup truck near the entrance gate to the property. They told investigators it likely belonged to Chapman and Cox.

However, once sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene they could not find Chapman, Cox or the pickup, officials said.

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputy responding to a non-emergency call north of Willits spotted a pickup truck that matched the description of Chapman’s and Cox’s vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office had issued a notice to law enforcement agencies across the region to be on alert for the suspects.

The deputy followed the truck and noticed the driver was gaining distance and then later turned into a residential neighborhood. The deputy reported that it appeared the driver was attempting to get away, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy lost sight of the truck but soon found it again a short distance away.

While waiting for backup, the deputy watched as a woman who matched Chapman’s description made multiple trips from the pickup into a nearby home.

When additional law enforcement arrived at the scene, deputies reported that Chapman attempted to flee, climbing over a fence. She was apprehended on the other side.

Cox, who was hiding inside the home, eventually surrendered to authorities, officials said.

Deputies searched the home and pickup truck and found additional evidence related to the initial call for service in Leggett. Authorities did not provide details about what they found.

Chapman was booked into the Mendocino County jail on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted second-degree robbery and committing a felony while armed with a firearm. Cox was arrested for second degree robbery and conspiracy.

