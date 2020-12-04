Six suspects charged in kidnapping, killing of Covelo couple

Five people suspected of kidnapping, torturing and killing a Covelo couple late last month were arraigned in Mendocino County Superior Court Thursday.

A sixth suspect remained at large.

The charges, brought by Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, are related to the deaths of Kyle James McCartney, 34, and Traci Lynn Bland, 48. The Covelo residents were assaulted and kidnapped by a group of people on Nov. 19 in Covelo, the county Sheriff’s Office said.

Their bodies were found four days later along Hulls Valley Road, a rural area about 10 miles northeast of where they were last seen, according to a man who reported the couple’s disappearance. McCartney and Bland list each other as partners on their social media accounts.

Five of the six people charged in their deaths ― Joseph Joshua Hoaglen, 37; Samson Musellini Little Bear Joaquin, 23; Janet Faye Azbill, 34; Britton Leonard Azbill Sr., 61; and David Lee Joaquin Jr., 26 ― were held at Mendocino County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, online jail logs showed.

Joaquina Patrice Joaquin, the other person listed in the criminal complaint, was not booked into the jail as of late Thursday afternoon, according to the jail logs.

Each suspect is accused of murder, kidnapping and torture, according to the district attorney’s criminal complaint.

Prosecutors included few details in court records about how McCartney and Bland were tortured and killed. Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Mike Geniella declined to comment on the case.

The county Sheriff’s Office could not be reached on Thursday for comment about the arrest of the five suspects, the whereabouts of the sixth suspect and what led investigators to link the group to the deaths.

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating McCartney and Bland’s kidnapping on Nov. 19, after a 911 call from a man on Oak Lane in Covelo.

The man told deputies the couple took him to the property, which belonged to them, when they were attacked and assaulted by four strangers. The man was able to escape but reported the group of strangers kidnapped the man and woman in the couple’s 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe before leaving the area.

Two bodies were found on a rural road on Nov. 23 by a bystander. They were later identified as McCartney and Bland.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.