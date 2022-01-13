Woman’s body found on side of road near Ukiah prompts investigation

The discovery of a woman’s body on Tuesday morning on the side of a road north of Ukiah has prompted a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office investigation, officials said.

The body was found at about 11 a.m. on Parducci Road near the intersection with Christy Lane, in an industrial neighborhood between Ukiah and Calpella.

The body was reported by somebody driving in the area, according to Capt. Greg Van Patten, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are investigating the case as a “suspicious” death, Van Patten said.

He declined to provide additional details about the case, saying that the Sheriff’s Office fears releasing information could compromise its investigation.

