Authorities are searching for a Redwood Valley man who was charged Wednesday in connection to a July shooting in Hopland that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

Jesse Connolly, 37, was charged in Mendocino County Superior Court with one felony count of attempted murder, according to court records.

A declaration in support of a warrant was also filed Wednesday but a warrant has not yet been issued for Connolly’s arrest. The request for the warrant wasn’t expedited because Connolly has three other warrants ― two felony and one misdemeanor ― issued for his arrest, separate from the shooting case, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Quincy Cromer said Thursday.

Connolly is suspected of shooting a 41-year-old Hopland man the morning of July 30 outside of a residence in the 13000 block of Nokomis Road in the Hopland Rancheria, a reservation for the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians, Cromer said.

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the July shooting when they received a call reporting someone shot was being taken to the Cal Fire Hopland station.

Authorities who responded to the station found a man with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a local hospital.

When investigators last contacted the Hopland man about a month ago he was in stable condition at a hospital and was able to provide a statement, Cromer said. Authorities have not received updated information regarding his status.

Sheriff’s Office investigators are still looking into the events that led to the shooting, though they believe it stemmed from a disagreement.

Authorities are not releasing further details on the investigation.

The Mendocino Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information to call the agency at the dispatch line at 707-463-4086 or the anonymous tip line at 707-234-2100.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.