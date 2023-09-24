Mendocino County authorities searching for possible suspects in Point Arena homicide

Authorities are searching for an individual, or possibly individuals, following an early Sunday homicide in Point Arena.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office discovered an unresponsive man about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Ten Mile Cut Off Road, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Greg Van Patten said Sunday.

He added that officials at the scene determined the man had been killed and he was pronounced dead on site.

Prior to the body’s discovery, the Sheriff’s Office received a call, shortly before 2:10 a.m., from someone who said their family member had been assaulted during a confrontation with multiple individuals in a Point Arena business.

As law enforcement was responding, they learned the man had left the establishment and began searching for him.

Deputies located the man the caller referred to about 90 minutes later near Ten Mile Cut Off Road between Schooner Gulch Road and Iversen Road, Van Patten said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.6128576&lat=38.8841765&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

He was not near the business where the fight occurred, the captain added.

This portion of the roadway was closed Sunday as law enforcement officials investigated the killing. They expected it would be closed for the majority of the day.

It is unclear if the assault led to the homicide, Van Patten said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.