Subscribe

Mendocino County authorities provide update on case of Khadijah Britton

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
February 5, 2021, 11:11AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office along with the FBI held a Facebook Live event on Friday regarding the 2018 disappearance of Khadijah Britton.

Watch the 11:30 a.m. event at the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Britton, 23, was last seen about midnight on Feb. 7, 2018, at a friend’s home in Covelo. Witnesses told law enforcement that her boyfriend, Negie Fallis IV, forced her out of her house at gunpoint, although she was never found.

The case remains active and unsolved.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Sonoma County Gazette