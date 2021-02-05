Mendocino County authorities provide update on case of Khadijah Britton

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office along with the FBI held a Facebook Live event on Friday regarding the 2018 disappearance of Khadijah Britton.

Watch the 11:30 a.m. event at the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Britton, 23, was last seen about midnight on Feb. 7, 2018, at a friend’s home in Covelo. Witnesses told law enforcement that her boyfriend, Negie Fallis IV, forced her out of her house at gunpoint, although she was never found.

The case remains active and unsolved.