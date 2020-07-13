Mendocino County confirms first coronavirus outbreak at skilled nursing facility

Amid a steady rise in coronavirus cases, Mendocino County health officials on Sunday confirmed the county’s first outbreak at a skilled nursing facility.

The county, which has charted 19 cases in the past two days, has documented three cases among residents of the Sherwood Oaks Skilled Nursing Facility following an employee’s positive test July 7.

The Fort Bragg-based nursing home launched a full outbreak response following that test, outfitting all staff with personal protective equipment and isolating residents in their rooms, according to a Mendocino County news release. The facility began testing residents the next day, July 8.

So far, the three people who have tested positive have not shown symptoms, according to the release. And Mendocino County in its news release pledged to conduct more testing Monday.

The outbreak comes during a pronounced increase in cases for the county, which has reached 132 total cases to date, with 92 recovered, 40 isolating at home and one in the hospital.

County health officials expressed concern in the release that gatherings over the Fourth of July weekend could have supercharged a surge there.

“COVID-19 incubation period is up to 14 days and Public Health is concerned we may experience an additional spike in cases resulting from increased activity countywide over the Fourth of July holiday weekend,” according to the release.

Health officials are urging residents to wear facial coverings, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings, confined spaces and close contact with others.

