It took a year for the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office to release information to the ACLU of Northern California after a lawsuit claimed requests for public records had been ignored.

Records include policy and data illustrating whether the District Attorney’s Office fell in line with California’s Racial Justice Act, which passed in 2020 to prevent convictions and sentencing based on race.

The ACLU began requesting information from Mendocino County in 2021 and filed its lawsuit in May 2022. Records were received last month.

“We are grateful that we will not need to litigate this further against Mendocino. We are nonetheless concerned that it required litigation to get any response from Mendocino,” Emi MacLean, an ACLU senior staff attorney, said in an email to The Press Democrat.

Court costs and fees are still being discussed and Brina Blanton, a deputy district attorney handling the case for Mendocino County, said she could not comment until the matter is fully resolved.

A hearing is scheduled for June 30 to discuss costs and fees but neither party specified amounts.

MacLean said the ACLU requested information from each of California’s 58 counties so it may be posted online for easier public access.

Lawsuits were filed against four counties that didn’t respond to requests: Mendocino, Orange, Siskiyou and Santa Cruz. The matter with Siskiyou is resolved, but the ACLU is still working with Orange and Santa Cruz counties, MacLean said.

She added the ACLU doesn’t know why Mendocino County didn’t cooperate right away.

“Mendocino’s response to our records requests clearly violated the county’s obligations to disclose public information about prosecutorial actions,” MacLean said. “Since we filed the case, Mendocino has disclosed responsive information. This demonstrates that they had the information all along despite their silence over many months.”

In a civil complaint filed May 13, 2022, it accused Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster of ignoring public records requests for information on how his office is implementing measures related to the Racial Justice Act.

The Racial Justice Act went into effect in 2020 and allows people to vacate convictions or sentences based on race, ethnicity, or national origin.

The ACLU contends it submitted public records requests in July and September 2021 and Eyster never responded or acknowledged their existence.

According to the lawsuit, the July request was for “policies, practices and training materials relevant to the implementation to the Racial Justice Act.“

The September request was for “data reflecting prosecutorial actions and case outcomes.”

According to court records filed by the DA’s office, attorneys for each party met on six occasions and “mutually agreed” each time to extend the time for the DA’s office to file a response to the lawsuit.

