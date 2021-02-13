Subscribe

Mendocino County District Attorney renews threat of jail for ’Thunder the Wonder Dog’ shooter

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 12, 2021, 9:50PM

Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster was publicly incensed when the defendant in a high-profile animal cruelty case was unexpectedly allowed to return home in December without serving time behind bars.

In one of several widely read Facebook postings on the emotionally fraught case of a German shepherd found shot, wounded and emaciated in the woods east of Fort Bragg, Eyster condemned the ruling as “a travesty of justice.” He said Mendocino Coast Judge Clayton Brennan may as well have been seated with the defense when he reduced the felony conviction for the dog’s former owner, Katie Rhiannon Smith, to a misdemeanor, then granted her probation rather than the 3-year jail term recommended by prosecutors and county probation officials.

Now he’s renewed the threat of jail time for Smith in the latest in a series of moves through which he appears to be trying to rebalance the scales of justice — a step her attorney says constitutes blatant prosecutorial overreach.

Eyster last week had investigators seize six chickens during a raid of her Caspar home on the grounds that, by law, an animal cruelty conviction prohibits a person from possessing animals for five years. He says he’s debating whether to pursue a probation violation charge, given conditions that require Smith to “obey all laws,” or file new charges for unlawful possession of animals. Or pursue both options.

From social media posts he continues to make on the case, it appears he views his actions as much a rebuke of Brennan as of the woman the judge set free.

“(I)f I conclude that the animals found today constitute a failure by the defendant to obey all laws, specifically a failure by her to obey the statutory prohibition that she cannot be around animals, we will initiate proceedings to violate her probation,” Eyster wrote in a Facebook post the day of the search, Feb. 4. “If and when that happens, the community at large should watch and see if Judge Brennan stays true to his December words that a violation of probation will result in the defendant having to serve the 360-day jail sentence that he suspended.”

But even Eyster’s own account of Smith’s Dec. 16 sentencing notes that Brennan rejected the deputy district attorney’s request that Smith be barred from owning or possessing animals during the term of her probation.

Her attorney in the animal cruelty case, Frank McGowan said the judge expressly permitted Smith to keep the chickens and a second dog she had at the time, though that dog no longer lives with her. Eyster disputes that she is allowed to have the animals.

“At the very least, this is a malicious prosecution,” McGowan said. “They’re trying to find a back-door way to get Ms. Smith into custody, and I think that is incredibly improper.”

Who is ’Thunder the Wonder Dog’?

At the heart of the case is the now-recovered 9-year-old shepherd dubbed Thunder the Wonder Dog by the woman who found him wandering alone in the Jackson Demonstration Forest, starved and bloodied, in the days before Christmas 2019. He had a medical cone firmly affixed to his head, multiple wounds that left him limping and leaking, and the stench of death clinging to his fur.

Thunder in recovery after being found injured and emaciated from gunshot wounds. (Davina Liberty)
Thunder in recovery after being found injured and emaciated from gunshot wounds. (Davina Liberty)

His rescuer fostered him back to health over many months, during which time Thunder amassed a wide online following of people cheering his recuperation. His backstory was horrific: He had been taken out on a remote logging road and shot multiple times by Smith in a botched attempt at putting the dog down. Smith would later tell authorities that the family could not afford a vet’s services. She claimed he was fitted with the cone because he chewed himself.

Veterinarians who treated him afterward could find no evidence of chronic or terminal condition, however, save severe malnutrition, the director of the Mendocino Coast Humane Society said at the time.

The case elicited outrage among animal welfare advocates and pet owners, an outpouring that, from McGowan’s perspective, clouded a defensible case, given what he said were preexisting medical problems that had caused the dog to become aggressive toward family and friends as a result.

“There is no case law saying you can’t euthanize your own pet,” McGowan said. “Now animal lovers are obviously going to think that’s a horrible notion. The route to change that is to change the law in Sacramento, not to overcharge somebody and then get upset that the judge reduces the charges.”

Former owner gets no jail time, angers prosecutor

Smith, 35, was charged initially with felony animal abuse with an enhancement for personal use of a firearm that could have earned her a 10-year state prison term on its own. In the days leading up to her trial last fall, however, the special allegation was dismissed after Brennan said he would not let it stand.

Smith then decided to plead no contest to the felony charge, believing her chance of finding “open-minded jurors” was slim and hoping for probation, McGowan said. Approaching sentencing, prosecutors and county probation, armed with reams of letters from animal lovers, sought the maximum 3-year jail sentence.

But over a nearly 5-hour hearing, Brennan heard from a variety of witnesses who included the woman who brought Thunder’s case to the world, and another who has since adopted him into her loving home. Both say Thunder has not displayed the medical or behavioral problems Smith used to justify taking his life. The hearing also included testimony from friends and relatives of Smith, who spoke of the love her family provided before everything went wrong, McGowan said.

By the end, the judge used his discretion to reduce the case from a felony to a misdemeanor, suspending the maximum term of one year in county jail and granting Smith probation.

Eyster, a third-term district attorney, promptly took the rare step of appealing the decision, a matter that is pending in the First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco.

He also has instructed his prosecutors to disqualify Brennan from hearing future cases involving animal cruelty charges or gun use allegations, saying Brennan had “betrayed community standards and community trust.”

The two had clashed more than seven years ago over a one-of-its kind program that Eyster’s office offered to marijuana defendants to reduce their criminal charges in exchange for sizable restitution payments. Brennan criticized the program as “extortion of defendants.”

Fast forward to the hours after Smith’s Dec. 16 sentencing and it was the district attorney unloading on the judge.

“It is tough to find justice for victims and the community when there are two defense attorneys in the courtroom — one sitting at counsel table and one wearing a black robe,” the district attorney said in an extraordinary written statement. “Today’s actions by the coast judge diminish ongoing community and law enforcement efforts to hold animal abusers accountable for their crimes. What kind of message does this send? Not a good one.”

Last week, Eyster’s investigators obtained a search warrant from Presiding Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman allowing a search of Smith’s remote home and grounds. At least five investigators from the DA’s office and county animal control were present, including several who reportedly came to the door, guns drawn, though only Smith’s 16-year-old daughter was home.

Thunder the Wonder Dog at home in Northern California, healthy and happy.
Thunder the Wonder Dog at home in Northern California, healthy and happy.

They seized two yellow chickens and four red chickens from a coop on the property, according to a return on the search warrant. The birds are in the custody of county Animal Control, Eyster said on Facebook. He has refused multiple requests for an interview.

“This is what you would call the Mendocino County district attorney throwing a temper tantrum because he didn’t get the result he wanted from a judge,” McGowan said.

But Eyster said it was McGowan’s counsel that left Smith vulnerable to enforcement of the “no animal” law, with “the practical outcome of setting her up for a fall.”

Smith was cited for misdemeanor violation of a penal code section prohibiting possession of animals by someone previously convicted of animal cruelty, though that section includes provisions exempting poultry and other livestock where the defendant can establish that it’s imposition would result in undue economic hardship.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Ukiah on March 5.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Sonoma County Gazette