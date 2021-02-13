Mendocino County District Attorney renews threat of jail for ’Thunder the Wonder Dog’ shooter

Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster was publicly incensed when the defendant in a high-profile animal cruelty case was unexpectedly allowed to return home in December without serving time behind bars.

In one of several widely read Facebook postings on the emotionally fraught case of a German shepherd found shot, wounded and emaciated in the woods east of Fort Bragg, Eyster condemned the ruling as “a travesty of justice.” He said Mendocino Coast Judge Clayton Brennan may as well have been seated with the defense when he reduced the felony conviction for the dog’s former owner, Katie Rhiannon Smith, to a misdemeanor, then granted her probation rather than the 3-year jail term recommended by prosecutors and county probation officials.

Now he’s renewed the threat of jail time for Smith in the latest in a series of moves through which he appears to be trying to rebalance the scales of justice — a step her attorney says constitutes blatant prosecutorial overreach.

Eyster last week had investigators seize six chickens during a raid of her Caspar home on the grounds that, by law, an animal cruelty conviction prohibits a person from possessing animals for five years. He says he’s debating whether to pursue a probation violation charge, given conditions that require Smith to “obey all laws,” or file new charges for unlawful possession of animals. Or pursue both options.

From social media posts he continues to make on the case, it appears he views his actions as much a rebuke of Brennan as of the woman the judge set free.

“(I)f I conclude that the animals found today constitute a failure by the defendant to obey all laws, specifically a failure by her to obey the statutory prohibition that she cannot be around animals, we will initiate proceedings to violate her probation,” Eyster wrote in a Facebook post the day of the search, Feb. 4. “If and when that happens, the community at large should watch and see if Judge Brennan stays true to his December words that a violation of probation will result in the defendant having to serve the 360-day jail sentence that he suspended.”

But even Eyster’s own account of Smith’s Dec. 16 sentencing notes that Brennan rejected the deputy district attorney’s request that Smith be barred from owning or possessing animals during the term of her probation.

Her attorney in the animal cruelty case, Frank McGowan said the judge expressly permitted Smith to keep the chickens and a second dog she had at the time, though that dog no longer lives with her. Eyster disputes that she is allowed to have the animals.

“At the very least, this is a malicious prosecution,” McGowan said. “They’re trying to find a back-door way to get Ms. Smith into custody, and I think that is incredibly improper.”

Who is ’Thunder the Wonder Dog’?

At the heart of the case is the now-recovered 9-year-old shepherd dubbed Thunder the Wonder Dog by the woman who found him wandering alone in the Jackson Demonstration Forest, starved and bloodied, in the days before Christmas 2019. He had a medical cone firmly affixed to his head, multiple wounds that left him limping and leaking, and the stench of death clinging to his fur.

Thunder in recovery after being found injured and emaciated from gunshot wounds. (Davina Liberty)

His rescuer fostered him back to health over many months, during which time Thunder amassed a wide online following of people cheering his recuperation. His backstory was horrific: He had been taken out on a remote logging road and shot multiple times by Smith in a botched attempt at putting the dog down. Smith would later tell authorities that the family could not afford a vet’s services. She claimed he was fitted with the cone because he chewed himself.

Veterinarians who treated him afterward could find no evidence of chronic or terminal condition, however, save severe malnutrition, the director of the Mendocino Coast Humane Society said at the time.

The case elicited outrage among animal welfare advocates and pet owners, an outpouring that, from McGowan’s perspective, clouded a defensible case, given what he said were preexisting medical problems that had caused the dog to become aggressive toward family and friends as a result.

“There is no case law saying you can’t euthanize your own pet,” McGowan said. “Now animal lovers are obviously going to think that’s a horrible notion. The route to change that is to change the law in Sacramento, not to overcharge somebody and then get upset that the judge reduces the charges.”

Former owner gets no jail time, angers prosecutor

Smith, 35, was charged initially with felony animal abuse with an enhancement for personal use of a firearm that could have earned her a 10-year state prison term on its own. In the days leading up to her trial last fall, however, the special allegation was dismissed after Brennan said he would not let it stand.