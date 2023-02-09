Mendocino County residents affected by the onslaught of storms and flooding that began late last year are now able to apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

But Sonoma County’s eligibility for the assistance is still under review by the federal agency, Sonoma County Emergency Management Director Chris Godley said Thursday.

Mendocino County was one of five added last week to the list of counties where residents can apply for individual assistance under the major disaster declaration, which was first approved Jan. 14 by President Joe Biden, according to a news relase from the agency.

The declaration opens federal funding to provide public assistance to eligible counties and individual assistance for the affected residents in the now 13 counties chosen by the state of California and FEMA, according to a news release from the White House.

Individual assistance provided by the declaration includes loans to cover uninsured property losses and grants for temporary housing, home repair and medical, dental, transportation; as well as child care expenses. Public assistance includes funds set aside for nonprofits, and places of worship, such as churches and synagogues, FEMA spokesperson Patrick Boland said Wednesday.

Sonoma County went through the process to qualify for public and individual assistance, which included submitting an initial damage estimate and having two groups of people from the state visit the area to asses the area for each program.

The team looking for public assistance surveyed the area and looked at factors, such as damage to roads and costs for overtime. The group checking if the county qualifies for individual assistance has to examine categories such as how many homes were damaged or destroyed, how many people died or were injured and what economic impacts people faced.

The first process is more straightforward as the latter is more of a subjective evaluation, Godley said.

Sonoma County was approved for public assistance, but is still waiting to hear if it has qualified for individual assistance. Though, the county easily demonstrated the need.

There was an estimated $14.5 in damage across Sonoma County from the winter storm, which was above-average, Godley said, due to the number of landslides and roadways that partially and completely collapsed, Godley said.

Godley said he wouldn’t speculate on whether or not the county will qualify for the individual assistance program. However, the longer the county waits to hear from FEMA, the less likely it will be as the assistance is doled-out according to a needs-based order.

Sonoma County, overall, did not see as many families directly impacted as other surrounding counties, such as Mendocino, which faced more damage per capita, Godley said.

“The river did not flood into communities, whereas in Merced they had 2,500 homes,” he said. “In Sonoma County, our impacts were either reduced in number, for example we had far fewer homes damaged or destroyed by the winds, or they are more nuanced in that we have to identify indirect costs.”

The counties where residents can apply for individual assistance are Alameda, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Merced, Mendocino, Monterey, Sacramento, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and Ventura, according to the federal agency.

Residents in eligible counties can apply for individual assistance by filling out an application online at disasterassistance.gov, on the FEMA mobile app or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362, which is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The deadline to apply is March 16.

