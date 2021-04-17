Mendocino County finds 16 fully vaccinated residents were infected by COVID-19

At least 16 Mendocino County residents who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus later tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Friday.

The discovery follows Sonoma County officials’ acknowledgment on Tuesday that 39 local residents contracted the virus after being fully inoculated, meaning it had been at least two weeks since they received their final vaccine dose.

Such instances are rare and known as “breakthrough cases,” referring to the virus breaking through the protection of vaccinations.

Still, infectious disease experts say this kind of infection is expected, since existing COVID-19 vaccines don’t give people 100% immunity. The two most widely used vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, are respectively 95% and 90% effective at preventing infection by the pandemic disease.

Dr. John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious disease expert, said the 16 infections among fully vaccinated people in Mendocino County appears to mirror the breakthrough case rate across the country.

“What we’re seeing in Mendocino is what we’re seeing in Sonoma and is what we’re seeing nationally,” Swartzberg said.

In Mendocino County, 42% of residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

When people do contract COVID-19 after full immunization, there is some evidence that the earlier inoculations may make their infections less severe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the 16 people who account for the breakthrough cases in Mendocino County, eight experienced various flu-like symptoms and a handful became severely ill, local officials said. None were hospitalized.

Some of the cases were reported at two assisted care centers, including Mountain View Assisted Living and Memory Care and Ukiah Post Acute Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing. Officials could not say how many cases were found there.

Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren said the county’s contract tracing efforts prevented the breakthrough cases from leading to the broader spread of the virus.

But no virus samples from those involved in the breakthrough cases were analyzed to see if the infections were caused by mutated variants of the original virus strain, which can be more contagious and potentially more resistant to vaccines.

“We didn’t have those results in time to actually send them off (for analysis),” Coren said. “It has to be done while the specimens are very fresh.”

Four different variants, including two more contagious West Coast strains, have previously been detected in Mendocino County. Coren said the county is working with the state health department to bolster its ability to monitor new variants.

