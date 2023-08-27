Mendocino County firefighters engage Golden Fire along Highway 101

Firefighters in Mendocino County were aggressively responding Sunday afternoon to a wildfire along Highway 101 that had grown to more than 15 acres.

The blaze, which is being called the Golden Fire, began along the highway around 10 miles south of Willits. There is zero containment.

At 1:08 p.m., the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office issued a Nixle Alert urging residents near the blaze to use “situational awareness” but did not call for any evacuations. Authorities closed one lane of Highway 101 North for firefighting.

Firefighters were using air attack and a heavy ground response to try and contain the fire, according to scanner traffic.

Smoke from the blaze was visible on the Ridgewood Grade 1 ALERT California camera.

As of 2:15 p.m., there were no reports of any injuries.

