Mendocino County fires continue to grow outside Willits and Covelo

More than 4,000 Mendocino County residents were under evacuation orders and many more under warnings as firefighters battle multiple wildfires, including the massive August Complex on national forestland near Covelo and the Oak fire north of Willits.

The August Complex fires, which began amid lightning strikes during storms around the same time as the Walbridge and Hennessey fires in Sonoma and Napa counties, have now burned 421,899 acres, the second-most on record in the state, with containment at 24%.

Much of that land is rural, wooded hills in the Mendocino National Forest.

Fire activity increased Tuesday with high temperatures and gusty winds throughout the area. Flames moved beyond the Government Flat and Mendocino Pass areas east of the Black Butte River.

Firefighters worked to protect many threatened homes Tuesday and winds were expected to continue through Wednesday, additional resources will be positioned to provide more structure protection across the complex.

The increased fire activity locally and statewide forced the closure of all 18 national forests in California.

Eight forests were closed Monday and on Wednesday, the service announced the closure of the other 10: Mendocino National Forest, Eldorado National Forest, Klamath National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Modoc National Forest, Six Rivers National Forest, Plumas National Forest, Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Tahoe National Forest and Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

“Explosive growth of fires throughout California during the day and late evening of Sept. 8 led to this updated decision,” the Forest Service said in a statement.

The closures will be reevaluated daily as conditions change.

North of Willits, Highway 101 remains closed from just north of State Street to the junction with Highway 162.

The Oak fire, which started Monday afternoon five miles north of Willits grew to 700 acres by nightfall. Local and Cal Fire firefighters slow its progress to 863 acres on Tuesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, it had spread to 1,125 acres and remained at 10% containment, said Mendocino County Emergency Services Coordinator Brentt Blaser.

Sheriff’s Capt. Greg Van Patten said 4,345 people have been evacuated and 2,275 are under warnings to leave if the Oak fire worsens.

Most of the evacuations affect the township of Brooktrails, which appears to be in less danger than expected early in the fire’s progress.

“Brooktrails is far less than threatened than we initially anticipated it would be,” Blaser said. “They’re not out of the woods, but we are far more confident about it and we are looking at repopulating.”

The August Complex was initially 37 different fires in the Mendocino National Forest that started on Aug. 17. Many have been contained or have merged. The Hopkins fire, at more than 49,000 acres, was recently added and is about 25 miles northeast of Covelo.

Evacuation orders were in effect for portions of the following counties: Mendocino, Lake, Humboldt, Trinity and Glenn counties.

Residents should contact their county sheriffs’ offices for more information.

Mendocino County has sheltering options in the Covelo area at Covelo High School at 76280 High School Street and the Covelo Rodeo Grounds for small/large animals/livestock, 77286 Covelo Road.

For help sheltering animals, contact 707-272-2299.

