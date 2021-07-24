At least 5 cases of COVID delta variant detected in Mendocino County

Five cases of COVID-19’s delta variant have been confirmed in Mendocino County and health officials say the actual caseload is likely higher.

The variant was first detected in Mendocino County on April 20 and health officials presume existing numbers reflect statewide data indicating 83% of all COVID-19 cases are related to the delta variant.

As of Thursday, there were 125 active cases of COVID-19 in Mendocino County with five people in intensive care units.

“What we’re seeing right now in Mendocino County is definitely due to the delta variant,“ Deputy Public Health Officer Noemi Doohan said during a bi-monthly briefing Friday afternoon.

State and national health officials have said in recent weeks that the delta variant mostly infects people who aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19 and it’s blamed for recent upticks in infections across the country.

On Wednesday, Sonoma County health officials said their region had at least 115 cases of the delta variant — an increase from 68 infections two weeks earlier.

Sonoma County recently began using its genetic sequencing equipment to detect the delta variant, but Doohan said Mendocino County is outsourcing for that service and contending with a backlog, which only delays results and investigation.

“There hasn’t been capacity to do sequencing in our county,“ she said.

Overall, there have been 4,571 cases of COVID-19 case in Mendocino County since the pandemic began. It’s most active region is the Ukiah area, where there have been 2,939 positive samples.

Fifty Covid-related deaths have been reported in Mendocino County and none of them involved people who were vaccinated, said Kirk Ford, county environmental health manager.

Around 50% of Mendocino County is vaccinated and Doohan said vaccinated individuals who experience symptomatic COVID-19 symptoms may feel “a bad case of the flu. You probably will not die, you probably will not need to be in the hospital.”

She also encouraged non- and partially vaccinated residents to be fully vaccinated, adding there’s a very small chance of it leading to death.

“It’s a tiny, tiny number,” Doohan said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi