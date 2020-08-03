Mendocino County health officials grapple with deadly coronavirus outbreak in Fort Bragg nursing home

Six more residents of a Fort Bragg skilled nursing facility have died in the past two weeks and 29 coronavirus cases have been newly confirmed at the site in the single worst outbreak of COVID-19 in Mendocino County, officials reported Sunday.

Altogether, seven residents of Sherwood Oaks Health Center have died from the coronavirus, health officials reported, accounting for all but two of the county’s nine COVID-19 deaths. Six of the residents died at the 79-bed Dana Street nursing home and one at the hospital.

The grim update came as the pandemic deepens its toll on elderly residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the North Coast, including in Sonoma County, which on Sunday confirmed two more coronavirus deaths, bringing its total to 39. County officials said the cases involved a man and a woman, both over the age of 65, who died at skilled nursing facilities.

Local health authorities, citing their lack of regulatory power over the care homes, which are licensed and governed by the state, have been scrambling to formulate a response.

In Fort Bragg, officials with Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, the town’s renamed district hospital, and state health authorities have descended on Sherwood Oaks in an effort to stem the loss of life, county officials reported.

“As a community we mourn for the residents of Sherwood Oaks who lost their lives to COVID-19,” Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan said in a release from the county. “Swift and coordinated action to prevent more illness and loss of life has been taken.”

Doohan credited the Adventist Health Mendocino Coast for providing isolation space for vulnerable elderly residents.

“This is a crisis affecting our community and we must come together as a community to solve it,” said Dr. William Miller, chief of staff at Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital.

Mendocino County has provided regular updates on the pandemic’s widening impact in its communities, publicly identifying businesses and care facilities where outbreaks have occurred ‒ something Sonoma County officials have repeatedly declined to do, citing laws governing medical records.

Few if any pandemic updates from Mendocino County, however, have come with the same alarming news as Sunday’s.

“This has been a difficult time for us and so many in our community,” Sherwood Oaks Administrator Will Maloney said in the county release. “The Sherwood Oaks family appreciates deeply the collaboration and support we have received from Adventist Health Mendocino Coast and Mendocino County Public Health.”

Mendocino County CEO Carmel Angelo said in a phone interview Sunday that the county has poured a tremendous amount of energy into corralling the outbreak. Of the 29 cases documented on Sunday, 20 involved residents, eight are staff members and one is a community member, according to the county.

“The goal was to treat and separate them,” Angelo said of infected residents. “The facility was separating them, but because it was such a big outbreak, the physicians, including our health officer, felt like there needed to be more done.”

The Mendocino Coast hospital offered an unused wing for isolation, and has recently welcomed seven residents from Sherwood Oaks, which Angelo said actively sought help.

A state “strike team” comprised of a nurse, two emergency medical technicians and a paramedic have trained staff at the facility and even worked overnight shifts in the battle against COVID-19, Angelo said.

Meanwhile, Sonoma County this past week has reckoned with its own spike in cases and deaths at skilled nursing or residential care facilities, which have accounted for 32 of the county’s 39 deaths, including at least 14 since July 23.

The outbreaks include confirmed cases among residents and staff in at least 16 of the county’s 20 skilled nursing facilities, and at least one of its residential care sites, which are nonmedical institutions that include assisted living, board and care homes and memory care centers.

Public health officials last week sought state help to curb the spread, which Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase twice called “heartbreaking.”

Sonoma County, however, was unsuccessful through most of last week in its effort to secure an alternate site where vulnerable elderly people could be isolated and treated outside the confines of nursing and care homes that lack such space.

Talks with Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital as well as medical facilities in Healdsburg, Sebastopol and the Sonoma Valley have not panned out, Mase said Friday, adding that she hoped to talk to another group that could accept 12 people with COVID-19.

Sonoma County officials on Sunday also released new details on the county’s 37th death, a woman younger than 65, with underlying health conditions, who died at a hospital.

In Mendocino County, where state workers are already embedded, the county is set for a health officer transition, as Doohan’s long-planned departure for a job in San Diego approaches.

Angelo said Dr. Andy Coren, a Ukiah family doctor who was recently named Doohan’s replacement, will work with Doohan for the next month to ensure a smooth transition. And Doohan will continue on as a consultant through the end of the year.

Doohan is poised this week to issue new health orders, potentially among her last, further restricting civic life in an effort to tamp down the ongoing surge.

Although the county does not yet appear on the state’s watchlist, Doohan will issue new guidelines for outdoor activities, according to the county’s release, likely limiting the number of people that can be present, even with mitigating measures such as social distancing or masks.

For Angelo, the efficacy of the measures depends entirely on how well residents adhere to them.

“At the beginning of this pandemic, it felt like it was just a public health issue, and a public health response,” she said. “But the longer this goes on, it’s very clear that this is a community event that needs a community response.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com.