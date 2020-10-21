Mendocino County hosting assistance centers for Oak, August Complex fire survivors

The county will be following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and mask requirements.

Mendocino County officials are opening two assistance centers next week to help residents recovering from the Oak fire and massive August Complex fire.

The centers will offer disaster assistance programs and services from local and federal agencies, nonprofits and other support groups in a single location.

The first opens Monday, Oct. 27, at the Willits Library, and the second will be held at Round Valley Elementary School in Covelo on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Representatives from several county departments will be on-hand, including disaster recovery, planning and building, health and human services, cannabis and environmental health.

Community organizations such as North Coast Opportunities will be attending, among others.

Federal support from FEMA will be available at Willits Library Monday through Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The weeklong Oak fire burned 1,100 acres near Willits in early September and destroyed 56 structures, according to Cal Fire.

The record-breaking August Complex fire, ignited by lightning strikes in mid-August, has burned 1,032,264 acres across seven counties and spans much of the Mendocino National Forest. It has destroyed 54 structures and was 91% contained as of Wednesday morning.

Residents seeking more information are encouraged to call the county’s disaster recovery team at 707-234-6303 or email disasterrecovery@mendocinocounty.org.