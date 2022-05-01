Mendocino County Jail inmate found unconscious, dies

A 75-year-old man suspected of child sex crimes died Sunday after he was found unconscious in a cell at the Mendocino County Jail, authorities said.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Steven Hyrum Helm of Fort Bragg, the agency said in an announcement Sunday.

Helm had been in custody since April 22 at the jail in Ukiah.

He was arrested on suspicion of oral copulation with a child less than 10 years old and engaging in three or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 14 years old, jail records show.

Helm was alone in a cell and had no interactions with other inmates in the hours leading up to his death, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Helm was found unconscious while deputies were checking on inmates shortly after 5 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Jail staff determined Helm had no pulse and gave him medical aid, including CPR, before medics arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office has initiated an investigation into the cause and manner of Helm’s death, the agency said.

