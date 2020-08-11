Mendocino County Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus

An inmate at the Mendocino County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, the first known case of the respiratory disease among the inmates, officials said.

Jail staff were notified of the confirmed virus infection, Mendocino County Sheriff Matthew Kendall said.

The inmate is an unidentified 46-year-old man who had been booked into the jail Friday after he was extradited from out of the state on a felony warrant, said Kendall, who declined to reveal that state.

Because the man was taken into custody from a different state, he had not been in direct contact with any jail staff or other inmates since he arrived, Kendall said.

The jail requires inmates from outside the state and those from coronavirus hot spots in California to be tested for the virus and quarantined for 14 days.

The man, who is not showing virus symptoms, will remain in an isolated cell until the end of the quarantine, Kendall said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.