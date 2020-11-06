Mendocino County Juvenile Hall staff, inmate test positive for virus

An inmate at the Mendocino County Juvenile Hall and two probation office staff members at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.

The cases were discovered after two employees experienced mild symptoms and were tested for the virus, a Mendocino County news release published Thursday said.

Public health officials began contact tracing of the Mendocino County Juvenile Hall on Wednesday, after their tests came back positive. They learned that a resident who was not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus also had the illness.

All three, who had recently traveled in a car together, were placed in isolation, the news release said.

Interviews with the resident’s family showed that person may have contracted the virus before entering the Mendocino County Juvenile Hall, the county said.

Additional coronavirus testing at the detention center was conducted Thursday. Staff sanitized the facility, as well as the vehicle used to transport the resident who tested positive, according to county officials.

Additional contact tracing is underway.

