Mendocino County man arrested in connection with Fort Bragg-area homicide

A man was booked into the Mendocino County Jail early Tuesday on suspicion of killing an acquaintance on a Fort Bragg-area property where the victim lived.

Robert Henry Brockway III, 33, of Albion, was arrested in the death of Jimmie Mathias Mooneyham, a 60-year-old man whose body was found at a Babcock Lane home southeast of Fort Bragg, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies, who were dispatched to the house at 1:30 p.m., said Mooneyham’s injuries appeared to have been suffered during an unprovoked attack with some type of bladed weapon. The two men knew each other and Brockway was a frequent visitor of the Babcock Lane property, which contained other living quarters, authorities said.

Deputies linked Brockway to Mooneyham’s death after interviewing multiple people on the property. They learned Brockway ran away shortly before deputies arrived, though officers could not find him during a search of the neighborhood.

Brockway was later found at the home of relative in Fort Bragg and was peacefully taken into custody, authorities said.

He’s being held at the jail on suspicion of killing Mooneyham and for violating his probation.

