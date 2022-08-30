Man arrested in fatal Fort Bragg shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in Fort Bragg, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said this week.

The suspect, Shayne Wrede, 37, of Fort Bragg, was taken into custody Thursday in Sacramento after he was tracked by federal marshals and a SWAT team, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

He was booked into the Mendocino County jail on suspicion of murder, committing a felony while on bail and using a firearm while committing a felony.

Wrede’s arrest is connected to the killing of Daniel Shealor, 52, of Fort Bragg. The Sheriff’s Office started to investigate the killing after they were called to Adventist Health Mendocino Coast on Aug. 12 for a report that Shealor had died with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that Shealor had been shot in the 31000 block of Highway 20 in Fort Bragg and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Detectives identified Wrede as a suspect after interviews with witnesses, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At the time, Wrede was out on bail from a prior arrest in a case in which he is accused of murder. That case stems from the December 2020 death of Mark Jason Hutchinson, 48, of Willits.

Sheriff’s Office investigators believe Wrede and Hutchinson were in a high-speed vehicle chase that ended when Wrede intentionally drove his pickup truck into Hutchinson’s motorcycle, killing Hutchinson. Wrede had earlier that morning reported being the victim of a shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Bragg in which Hutchinson was allegedly the shooter, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wrede after he failed to show up at the Mendocino County Superior Court for a scheduled appearance in the 2020 case on Aug. 16, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Federal marshals found Wrede Thursday afternoon in Sacramento after investigators tracked him there, but he fled when they tried to take him into custody for the warrant and on suspicion of killing Shealor, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A SWAT team was then dispatched to the area where Wrede had fled and Wrede was taken into custody “without incident” about four hours after he was first spotted, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Wrede is well known to law enforcement authorities in Fort Bragg.

In January 2006, while serving a sentence for possession of stolen property, he escaped from a home custody program by removing his monitoring bracelet. He turned himself in several days later.

In 2008, authorities working on a tip that a robbery suspect was hiding in Fort Bragg found Wrede in the bedroom closet of a home on South McPherson Street. Wrede was in possession of a stun gun at the time of that arrest.

Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking surveillance camera footage from Aug. 12 of the 31000 block of Highway 20 in Fort Bragg.

Officials urged anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact the detectives at 707-463-4086 or the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 707-234-2100.

