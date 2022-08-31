Subscribe

Mendocino County man arrested in shooting death of 3 dogs

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 31, 2022, 11:19AM
A Mendocino County man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting three dogs on his sister’s property, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Dos Rios property where the dogs were found dead on Aug. 25, according to a news release Tuesday from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The dogs’ owners had returned from a trip to find the animals had been shot and dragged to various parts of their property in the 15000 block of Poonkinney Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Trevor Williams, 56, of Willits after identifying him as the suspected shooter based on video footage, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators believe Williams shot the dogs while they were in a kennel in the backyard. They have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Williams “went to the house unannounced and uninvited,” Capt. Greg Van Patten said.

Williams was booked into the Mendocino County jail on suspicion of cruelty to animals, offenses committed while released on bail and violation of a protective order. His bail was set at $220,000.

