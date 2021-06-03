Mendocino County man arrested on suspicion of trying to kill his mother

A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to kill his mother Monday in Mendocino County.

Anton Timothy Kloiber, 45, of Piercy, was charged with attempted murder, mayhem, causing great bodily injury during the commission of a felony, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and violation of post-release community supervision, according to a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Moore said Kloiber’s father, 69, woke in the morning in the family’s Piercy home to hear his wife and son arguing, then saw Kloiber hit his wife, 67, with a blunt-force object on the head as she lay on the floor. He then threw the object at his father and fled.

Deputies later learned the woman, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital, was hit four times and received life-threatening injuries.

Kloiber was later located at a nearby gas station and arrested. Following investigation, deputies requested an emergency protective order and enhanced bail of $500,000, which was granted by a Superior Court judge.

He was booked into Mendocino County Jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.