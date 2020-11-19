Subscribe

Mendocino County man gets 24 years in fatal shooting of father, brother

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 18, 2020, 6:36PM
A Mendocino County man was sentenced to over 24 years in prison on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of his father and brother in 2018, according to the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office.

Ubaldo Ramirez Davila, 25, of Covelo, had pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and using a firearm to shoot and kill his father, Calixto Ramirez Guererro, then 51, and his brother, Miguel Angel Ramirez Davila, then 32.

On July 2, 2018, Davila shot his family members following an argument while all three were in a pickup truck on Highway 101 between Willits and Ukiah, the district attorney’s office said.

Davila was sentenced in Mendocino County Superior Court to 292 months in state prison, the maximum sentence for his charges.

The district attorney’s office said Davila likely will be deported to Mexico upon the completion of his prison term.

