Mendocino County officers help replace flag burned in Dixie fire

Two officers from Mendocino County assisted with replacing a flag in Greenville after the Dixie fire burned the majority of the Sierra Nevada town, the Ukiah Police Department shared in a Facebook post.

Ukiah officer Matthew Stout and Mendocino County probation officer Todd Freitas have been on patrol in Plumas County, where the Dixie fire is burning, according to the post.

During Sunday’s patrol, the two helped an out-of-state fire chief raise a new flag above the devastated town.

The previous flag was ruined after an ember storm hit the town bringing 65 mph winds, according to the Ukiah Police Department.

The Dixie fire, which is now the single largest wildfire in California history, burned down 75% of the town, NBC reported Monday.

“Our continued thoughts and prayers remain with the Plumas County community and first responders who are working tirelessly to fight this fire,” the department said.