Mendocino County officials detect new COVID-19 cases among jail inmates

Eleven Mendocino County Jail inmates have recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to authorities.

Seven inmates, six men and one woman, tested positive during a round of testing Aug. 18, triggered by four positive cases detected during the jail’s booking process, according to a Thursday Facebook post by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The testing was conducted by jail medical staff and Mendocino County Public Health.

The four people who tested positive during booking were immediately isolated, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said jail medical staff test everyone who is arrested prior to their entry into the jail. Anyone who tests positive goes into “quarantine” for 10 days before being placed into the jail’s general population housing units.

Officials said correctional staff have been undergoing mandatory COVID-19 testing twice a week since December 2020. That testing increased to once daily on Aug. 15, in response to an increase in community spread of the virus.

To date, three corrections deputies have tested positive, two through the jail’s screening process and one through off-site testing, officials said.

Mendocino County public health officials could not be reached for comment on Friday.

