Mendocino County officials searching for two 13-year-olds last seen in Santa Rosa

On Thursday, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two runaway juveniles from the area of Point Arena.

They have been identified as a 13-year-old boy, Legend Findsthefeather, and a 13-year-old girl, Maria Kinsman, officials said in a news release late Thursday.

The pair appeared to have taken a bus to the area of the Coddingtown Mall (Westfield Coddington), 733 Coddingtown Center, in Santa Rosa.

They were last seen at the mall at approximately 3:30 p.m., authorities said late Thursday.

There was conflicting information regarding a white SUV somehow being involved with the two children, according to a Nixle alert issued by Santa Rosa Police.

There are no known family members in the area. Both juveniles have been entered into the missing person’s system and a countywide “be on the lookout” has been issued, officials said.

If you have any information related to either of the two juveniles please contact the Santa Rosa Police Department Dispatch Center at (707)528-5222.