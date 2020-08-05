Mendocino County parolee arrested in standoff after SWAT team sprays his truck with fire hose

A parolee who Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies said threatened them with what turned out to be a fake assault-style rifle was arrested after an hourslong SWAT action that ended after authorities sprayed the inside of the man’s truck with a fire hose.

The incident, on Saturday in Albion, resulted in multiple felony charges for Marc Lucas, 50, of Point Arena, and may include another charge of injuring a police dog.

Lucas was being held without bail at Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of evading police, resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon and two warrants for an earlier evading case.

Deputies had been seeking Lucas after a July 17 incident in which they said he fled in his truck after a deputy tried to pull him over for an unspecified traffic violation in Point Arena. A deputy pursued Lucas for 8 miles until he lost sight of the truck.

Deputies recognized Lucas as being on parole for a felony conviction of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, Sgt. Ze Lima said.

Over the next 12 days, Lima said, deputies searched several locations for Lucas in connection with the evasion and pursuit.

On Saturday afternoon, deputies and a CHP officer who were looking for Lucas in the 29000 block of Albion Ridge Road spotted him driving by in a Toyota Tacoma, Lima said. They pursued him again and Lucas stopped about 2 miles away.

“Lucas exited his vehicle and partially removed what he told deputies was an SKS semi-automatic assault-style rifle,” Lima said.

Lucas stood in the open door of his truck with his hand on the rifle stock, Lima said, and threatened to shoot any deputies who tried to take him into custody.

A deputy unleashed a police dog on Lucas, who slammed the truck’s door closed on the dog’s head, Lima said. The dog, Takoda, was not seriously injured, Capt. Greg Van Patten said Wednesday.

A sergeant tried to subdue Lucas with a Taser, without success, Lima said.

Lucas then doused himself and the inside of his truck with gasoline, threatening to “blow up” himself and anyone near him, Lima said. He remained inside the truck as SWAT deputies tried to negotiate his surrender.

More than six hours after the event began, deputies decided to use a fire hose to reduce the fire risk and capture Lucas.

With the Albion Little-River Volunteer Fire Department providing a water pump, the SWAT team began flooding the cab of Lucas’ truck.

After about 15 seconds, Lucas got out of the truck and another police dog, Bo, helped deputies tackle him.

The weapon Lucas claimed was an SKS semi-automatic assault-type rifle turned out to be an air-powered pellet rifle, Lima said.

Lucas was booked into the Mendocino County Jail after being cleared medically.

In addition to the multiple felony charges related to the pursuit, a charge of interfering with a police dog would be submitted to the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of prosecution, Lima said.

