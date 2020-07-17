Mendocino County reports second person died from coronavirus

A second person in Mendocino County has died from complications of the coronavirus, county officials said Friday.

The person who died was a resident at Sherwood Oaks Health Center, a skilled nursing center in Fort Bragg, Sarah Dukett, the county’s deputy chief executive, said in confirming the fatality.

Dukett declined to immediately provide information about when and where the person died, his or her age, and whether there were underlying health conditions involved.

The fatality comes after officials on Wednesday confirmed Mendocino County’s first virus-related death. That was an 80-year-old Ukiah man who had died on July 1 at a Marin County outpatient center. He reportedly attended a Mother’s Day church service in Ukiah, which local authorities linked to a COVID-19 outbreak and was reported by the Press Democrat.

As of Friday afternoon, the county reported 177 overall confirmed coronavirus cases, including 7 people now hospitalized and four in intensive care at hospitals. There are 98 who have recovered.

