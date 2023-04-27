Mendocino County retracts initial cause of death for man whose remains were found in 2021

Mendocino County authorities said Thursday their initial determination of the cause of death for Thaddeus Bradley, whose remains were found in 2021 under Highway 101, was not accurate.

Upon further observation of the man’s skeletal remains, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office determined Bradley suffered some injuries “at or near” the time of his death. This find complicated the initial conclusion, which was based on toxicology results, that Bradley had died from a drug overdose, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for comment regarding whether foul play was suspected in Bradley’s death.

The Mendocino County Coroner’s Division will continue to investigate Bradley’s cause of death, which is now labeled as “undetermined,” according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley's remains were found Sept. 20, 2021, by a motorist near North Highway 101 and Underpass Road south of Longvale. The coroner’s investigation found he had ties to Mendocino County since June 2015, and was originally from San Antonio, Texas.

Bradley, known by the nickname “Tad,” was transient and traveled on-foot between Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino counties over the last several years. In Mendocino County, Bradley occupied areas around Willits, Ukiah and the township of Mendocino.

A Sheriff’s Office deputy last contacted Bradley on July 26, 2021.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the public to report any interactions they had with Bradley on or after July 26, 2021. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip-Line by calling 707-234-2100 or the WeTip anonymous crime reporting hotline at 800-782-7463.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.