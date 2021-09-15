Mendocino County sheriff lifts evacuations for some as Hopkins fire containment jumps to 65%

More than a dozen Calpella residents were allowed to return home on Wednesday after fleeing a wildfire that tore through the Mendocino County town over the weekend.

Damage inspectors on Wednesday were still tallying up the number of homes destroyed in the 257-acre fire, which authorities believe was started by an arsonist. An official count has not been finalized, but fire officials said at least 10 structures burned.

The blaze continued to smolder in the unincorporated town about 6 miles north of Ukiah. Cal Fire reported it was 65% contained, up from 60% on Tuesday night.

“We had a great night last night, followed up with a great day yesterday,” Cal Fire Mendocino Unit Chief George Gonzalez said in a Wednesday briefing.

"We anticipate that today we’ll be able to get our arms around this and actually put more hot spots out," Gonzalez said.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office lifted an evacuation order on Wednesday for East Side Calpella Road, where several structures were destroyed.

The majority of evacuees have been able to return since Sunday, but about 30 to 40 homes in other parts of the burn area remained off-limits to residents, officials said Wednesday. Those included homes on Marina and Black Oak drives, Rubicon Court and the northern portion of Lake Ridge Road.

Utility crews were using helicopters and heavy equipment to replace power poles in the area and conditions were hazardous, officials said.

"We’re doing everything we can to get you home as soon as we can,“ said Sheriff Matt Kendall.

Several road closures were still in place. Those included the intersections where Highway 20 crosses Marina Drive and East Side Calpella Road, and at Lake Ridge Road north of the mid-point access gate.

Traffic was reduced to one way at East Side Calpella Road and Moore Street because of utility work, officials said.

The blaze was reported just after 2 p.m on Sunday and firefighters stopped its spread within several hours.

It started at the end of Hopkins Street near a dried-up section of the Russian River, according to Mendocino County Sheriff’s Capt. Greg Van Patten.

From there, the fire marched north and east, up a 1,000-foot ridge and down to the western shore of Lake Mendocino. It burned a section of the reservoir that dried up amid a historic drought.

Authorities on Tuesday night announced the arrest of a 20-year-old Calpella man suspected of intentionally starting the fire.

Devin Lamar Johnson was booked into the Mendocino County Jail around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and was being held without bail.

He has been charged with aggravated arson, arson of an inhabited structure and arson during a state of emergency, in addition to violating probation.

Van Patten said authorities identified Johnson after he was captured on surveillance footage from a trucking business on Hopkins Street at the time the fire started. Van Patten could not describe how Johnson ignited the blaze.

“It’s indisputable based on the evidence we’ve collected that he started it, but the actual mechanisms for starting the fire is still being investigated,” Van Patten said.

Johnson was initially described as a Ukiah resident, but Van Patten said he was living with family on North State Street, near downtown Calpella, for “at least the last couple of months” leading up to the fire on Sunday. His residence was about a mile from where the fire originated, according to Van Patten.

Authorities have not found any evidence of a possible motive behind the arson fire and an investigation is ongoing, Van Patten said.

“What’s an arsonist’s motive? To me, they’ve got something sick about their personality,” Van Patten said.

“I don’t know what the reason would be, other than just to wreak havoc on the community.”

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.