Mendocino County sheriff: Man found in trunk of vehicle was murder victim

The death of a man whose body was found last week in the trunk of a parked vehicle near Covelo is being investigated as a homicide, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

“This death has been determined to be a murder,” said Capt. Greg Van Patten, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Authorities have identified the man but are not releasing his name until relatives are notified. Van Patten described him only as “an adult male from out of the area.”

The body was found Oct. 3 in the 27000 block of Mendocino Pass Road by a warden with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to Van Patten.

The warden was checking on the vehicle when he discovered the body, which was decomposing, Van Patten said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.