Mendocino County sheriff: Missing man found dead in Potter Valley

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 21, 2021, 10:00AM

Mendocino County authorities are investigating after a man who had been reported missing was found dead on his property in Potter Valley over the weekend.

A friend found Ronald Austin Bruggeman, 35, at Bruggeman’s 120-acre property on Mid Mountain Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

He had last been seen Thursday afternoon by friends who were visiting his house, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was reported missing on Saturday.

“His disappearance may be related to a mental health crisis which was witnessed by friends prior to his disappearance,“ the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post, noting that he was reported missing ”with minimal or no clothing.“

The Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the cause of Bruggeman’s death, according to the post.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Bruggeman’s family.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

