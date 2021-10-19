Subscribe

Mendocino County sheriff: Murder victim found in trunk of vehicle identified

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 19, 2021, 12:33PM
A man whose body was found earlier this month in the trunk of a vehicle near Covelo has been identified as a 51-year-old Stanislaus County man, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office identified Marco Antonio Barrera Beltran of Ceres on Tuesday. He came to Ceres from Michoacan, Mexico, according to Capt. Greg Van Patten, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

His body was found Oct. 3 in the 27000 block of Mendocino Pass Road by a California Fish and Wildlife warden who was checking on the vehicle, Van Patten said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Van Patten, who did not immediately respond to a request for additional details about the case.

Van Patten said because of the nature of the case, which he described as a “body-dump type of murder,” the Sheriff’s Office investigation is expected to take “an extended amount of time to complete.”

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

